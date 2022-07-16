Osinbajo at Duchess Hospital: Doctor gives update, declares surgery ‘successful’

By Danlami Nmodu

The surgical operation on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been declared “successful”.

This medical update was announced in a statement signed by Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, Medical Director, Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja.

However, the doctor’s update was released through a statement signed by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity to the President, Office of the Vice President

Akande said, “Doctors who performed the surgical operation on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, to treat the recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg have concluded the procedure and it was successful.

“Also, the VP is alert and well.

He proceeded to release the statement signed by Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi of the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, where the VP had the surgery.

The doctor’s statement titled: “SUCCESSFUL MEDICAL TREATMENT OF THE VICE PRESIDENT”, reads:

“The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, today on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash.

“He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr. Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Dr. Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist); and Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi (Consultant Physician & Medical Director).

“The operation was successful, and he is expected to be discharged within the next few days.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Akande, had disclosed through his Twitter handle, earlier that the VP was in a hospital for a surgical procedure.

Akande tweeted that, “VP Osinbajo is in the hospital today for a surgical procedure on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash. His doctors would give an update of the treatment later today.”

VP Osinbajo is in the hospital today for a surgical procedure on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash. His doctors would give an update of the treatment later today. — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) July 16, 2022









Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

