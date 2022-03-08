Osinbajo at 65: Support group donates food, other items to Abuja orphanage

By Aderogba George

A group, Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) on Tuesday donated food and other items to St. Theresa Orphanage in Gwarinpa, Abuja, to mark Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s 65th birthday.

The convener of the group, Mr Olawale Badmus, who led the visit to the orphanage said the gesture was aimed at making the children comfortable and ensure that the vacuum created by their situation does not distort their growth and bond with the society.

He said that the group, a leading advocate for Osinbajo to contest for the seat of President in 2023, was motivated to donate the items considering his disposition towards the plight of orphans and vulnerable children.

He noted that the vice president demonstrated such uncommon and selfless gesture in 2019, when he used the occasion of his birthday to raise funds for the building of schools and homes for children orphaned and displaced by insurgency in Borno.

Badmus thanked the management of the orphanage for allowing the team access to reach out to the children.

He listed the items donated to the home to include bags of rice, cartons of ‘indomie’ no noodles, cartons of children diapers, sanitary pads and cartons of groundnut oil.

In her reaction, the Supervisor of the home, Madam Martha thanked the OSM for the heart- touching gesture and prayed God to replenish the purse of the donors.

The children, who were excited, also prayed for the group and Nigeria. (NAN)

