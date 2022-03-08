Osinbajo at 65: Okowa describes VP as worthy leader

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Tuesday felicitated Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on his 65th birthday anniversary, describing him as a worthy leader.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa said that Osinbajo’s contributions to good governance and provision of a window for ease of doing business were sterling and inspiring.

He said that in spite of challenges, the vice-president had continued to make quality contributions to the stability and growth of the nation’s economy.

The governor recalled Osinbajo’s peace moves in the Niger Delta which helped in halting agitations and destruction of oil facilities in the region.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate the Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as he celebrates his 65th birth anniversary.

“On behalf of my brother governors and people of the Niger Delta, I thank you for your diplomatic shuttles that led to the resolution of grievances in our region and ended agitations and destruction of oil assets.

“Your Excellency, we are proud of your outstanding accomplishments, uncommon patriotism and humility, which have remained the hallmark of your leadership since you became the vice-president of our great country,’’ he said.

Okowa prayed God to grant Osinbajo good health, wisdom and many more years to serve the country and humanity. (NAN)

