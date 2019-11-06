Osinbajo, Amaechi to attend ground breaking ceremony of Railway Wagon Assembly

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi will on Friday 8th of November, 2019 accompany the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo to the ground breaking ceremony of the planned Railway Wagon assembly plant in Kajola, Ogun State.

The Ministry on behalf of the Federal government had in March 2018 signed an agreement with the Chinese rail contractor CCECC to establish the Wagon Assembly plant where rolling stocks would be produced locally for the on-going Railway Modernization Projects.

When established, the plant is expected to produce part of the Wagons which would be used on the Lagos – Ibadan, Abuja – Kaduna, Ajaokuta – Warri Railway Lines operations and for other rail way operators.

Furthermore, the plant upon completion and commencement of production is expected to employ nearly five thousand (5000) Nigerians. As demand increases for rolling stocks, the capacity of the plant would be expanded to include in the first phase assembly of coaches and locomotive.

Altogether, the project would serve as a catalyst for national economic growth and development as enshrined in federal government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) and Local Capacity for the production materials and products underpinned by the Presidential Executive Order No. 5.