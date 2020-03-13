Osinbajo aborts trip as police escort rider dies

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday aborted a scheduled trip following the death of one of his police escort riders in Abuja.

Spokesman of the vice president, Laolu Akande, who disclosed this in a statement also identified the late police escort rider as Inspector Ali Gomina, aged 45. He died in a road accident.

Akande’s statement said, “with grief in our hearts, we announce the death of one of the police escort riders on the Vice President’s convoy, Inspector Ali Gomina, aged 45, who was involved in a road accident while on official duty today.

He further disclosed that,”the accident occurred on the road to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. The Vice President, who is greatly saddened by this occurrence, has aborted the scheduled trip.

“The Vice President described Gomina as a diligent, hardworking and serious-minded officer who will be greatly missed by the team. He is survived by his wife, children and relatives”, Akande said.

He also prayed for his soul rest in peace.