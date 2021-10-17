Osinbajo, Abiodun, Kwankwaso others grace burial of Isiaka’s mother in Ogun 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun were among dignataries that on Sunday graced the burial ceremony of Alhaja Kuburat Isiaka, mother of Gboyega Isiaka, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony held at Imeko Afon in Ogun West Senatorial District also had in attendance former governors of Ogun and Kano States, Gbenga Daniel and Rabiu Kwankwaso, respectively.

Speaking at the event, the Vice President described the late Isiaka as a remarkable woman and God fearing who loved the community like she loved her children.

“Am honoured to be here to celebrate the woman who had showed her people the true definition of love and oneness.

“She lost her husband when Gboyega was 14 years old. She served her community , the people and she became Iya Adinni of Imeko Afon, ” he said.

The vice president described the first son of the deceased, Gboyega Isiaka, as a reliable man with a positive minded character.

Earlier, Gov. Abiodun described the late Madam Isiaka as hardworking and dedicated woman who started from a humble background, saying she spent her time and resources to train her children.

The governor noted that the entire Ogun West were impacted by the life of Madam Isiaka and her children.

”Mama’s son, Gboyega is a principled man, humble, dependable, consistent and progressive minded,” he said.

In his appreciation speech, Isiaka appreciated the vice president for attending the burial ceremony.

He noted that the presence of Osinbajo and other notable dignitaries made it the highest ranking government officials that would be in Imeko Afon Local Government Area since its inception.

Isiaka, one-time governorship candidate and Chairman, Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone, called on the government for more development in Imeko town, saying that there were lots of facilities that required development.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...