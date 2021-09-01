Osinbajo, 10 others for ALGOVC Awards Sept. 9

The Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGOVC), will honour Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and 10 others, on Sept. 9, at its fourth  Annual National Conference.

This is contained statement  by its National President, Mr Lawrence Anuchukwu,  in Makurdi, Benue on Wednesday.

According to Anuchukwu,  Osinbajo, Samuel Ortom,  Okezie Ikpeazu, Babagana Zulum,  Aminu Tambuwal and Yahaya Bello,  will  receive various meritorious Awards.

Other recipients, he said,  included: Sen. Philip Aduda, wives of Akwa Ibom and Cross River Governors, Dr Martha Udom and Dr  Linda Ayade,   as well as Prof. Gregory Ibe, /Proprietor, Gregory Uturu, Abia .

He  said  the event would hold at Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja, with the theme: ” Improving Grassroots Leadership as a Panacea for Insecurity, and National Development in Nigeria.”

The conference,  scheduled to hold from  Sept. 8 to  10, would be chaired by Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau, former governor of Kano state.

Activities lined up for the conference included: Paper presentations and launching of the a book, titled:” Leadership:An Excellent Account of Hon. Lawrence Anuchukwu,” written by Charles Igodo.(NAN) 

