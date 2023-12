Victor Osimhen of Nigeria and Napoli FC of Italy has emerged the winner of the CAF 2023 African player for the men category.

Asisat Oshoala also of Nigeria and FC Barcelona of Spain won for the women category.

Monday’s award capped off a sterling year for the Super Eagles forward whose historic feat in the imperial Moroccan city of Marakesh ended Nigeria’s 24-year-old wait for Africa’s top individual prize. Legendary Kanu Nwankwo was the last Nigerian to win the award and that was in 1999.

