Osimhen scores twice to restore Nigeria’s WC hope

By Olayinka Owolewa

Kigali, March 21, 2025 (NAN)On-loan Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen scored twice on Friday to revive Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico with a crucial victory over Rwanda’s Amavubi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles started the match brightly, controlling proceedings from the outset.

Osimhen opened the scoring in the 11th minute, converting Ademola Lookman’s free-kick.

The former Napoli forward doubled Nigeria’s lead three minutes into first-half injury time, finishing off a counterattack to silence the packed Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Details soon.(NAN)