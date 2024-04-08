Osimhen inspires Napoli’s goal blitz in stunning comeback victory at Monza

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen on Sunday inspired a stunning comeback win for Napoli as the visitors scored three goals within six second-half minutes to clinch a 4-2 victory at Monza.

The result kept alive Napoli’s slim hopes of a top-four finish in Serie A.

Milan Duric nodded in the opening goal for Monza nine minutes into the match, out-manoeuvring Napoli’s Juan Jesus to connect with a cross.

While Napoli focused on achieving an equaliser, Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio performed admirably to maintain his side’s advantage going into the break.

The second half was frenzied, with five goals coming in 13 minutes at the sunny Stadio Brianteo.

Napoli began their comeback 10 minutes into the second half, when Osimhen rose so high to nod in the equaliser that he landed on his face, requiring a brief moment of treatment before

continuing.

Two minutes later, Matteo Politano unleashed a perfectly executed left-footed volley from outside the box, finding the far right corner and leaving the stadium stunned by the display.

With Monza in disarray, Napoli secured their third goal in the 61st minute, when Piotr Zielinski unleashed a shot from distance that struck the underside of the bar and found the net.

Andrea Colpani demonstrated that Monza could also produce impressive goals by curling a shot into the corner a minute later to keep alive the home fans’ hopes.

Giacomo Raspadori scored Napoli’s fourth goal after 68 minutes, less than a minute after being substituted, by sending in the rebound from a save by Di Gregorio.

“They were spectacular goals but I like to underline Raspadori’s goal because he believed to the end.

“Strikers must have that instinct to attack the goal even when it seems unlikely that the ball will come to him,” Calzona said.

The defending champions are seventh on the table with 48 points, 10 points behind fourth-placed Bologna, who played out a goalless draw at Frosinone earlier on Sunday. Monza are 11th with 42 points.

Napoli still find themselves in a challenging position on the table, trailing both AS Roma and Atalanta who sit in fifth and sixth place with 55 and 50 points respectively.

Atalanta have two matches in hand before their clash at Cagliari later on Sunday.

Coach Francesco Calzona preferred not to discuss how the season could end for Napoli.

“We are forced to take it one game at a time because it doesn’t only depend on us.

“We have to keep winning and maintain some hope of finishing in the top spots.

“If we play like the second half, we can have hope but not if we play like we did in the first half,” he said.

Calzona said he had had a serious talk with the players during the break.

“During halftime we talked, we discussed the problems, tried to resolve them. The lads got the message but it’s not just today, I’ve been saying this for a long time,” said the coach. (Reuters/NAN