Oshoala among top three as CAF reveals final lists of Awards nominees

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday revealed the top three for all the women and men categories of the Awards Gala 2022 scheduled for Thursday in Rabat, Morocco.

The top three lists are from the lists of nominees previously revealed by CAF in both the men and women categories.

In the Player of the Year category, four-time winner Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria is in the hunt for a fifth crown.

However, she faces stiff opposition from Cameroonian Ajara Nchout Njoya and new entrant Grace Chanda of Zambia for the Women’s category.

In the men’s category, former winners Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Sadio Mane (Senegal) will have to battle it out with Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

However, the list for the National Women Team of the Year award was not among those released due to the absence of a major women’s competition during the period under review.

The Organising Team for the CAF Awards 2022 slated for 20h00 local time (19h00 GMT) has reviewed the selection process for this important category.

The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) will be factored as one of the criteria in deciding a winner befitting of the status of the award and women’s football in general.

The winner will be announced on Saturday during the WAFCON final match.

Full list of top three nominees (in alphabetical order);

Player of the Year (Women)

Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon and Internazionale Milano)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria and Barcelona Women)

Grace Chanda (Zambia and BIIK Kazygurt)

Player of the Year (Men)

Edouard Mendy (Senegal and Chelsea)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool)

Sadio Mane (Senegal and Bayern Munich)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bambanani Mbanie (South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana and Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Achraf Dari (Morocco and Wydad Athletic Club)

Aliou Dieng (Mali and Al Ahly)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt and Al Ahly)

Young Player of the Year (Women)

Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana and Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana and Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco and AS Saint-Etienne)

Young Player of the Year (Men)

Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia and Manchester United)

Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire and ASEC/RB Salzburg)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal and Tottenham Hotspur)

Coach of the Year (Women)

Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Carlos Queiroz (Egypt)

Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club)

Club of the Year (Women)

AS FAR (Morocco)

Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Club of the Year (Men)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

National Team of the Year (Men)

Cameroon

Egypt

Senegal

Goal of the Year

Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi and Orlando Pirates)

Pape Ousmane Sakho (Senegal and Simba)

Zouhair El Moutaraji (Morocco and Wydad Athletic Club)

