Oshiomhole to APC members: Have confidence in our party, keep faith with country

The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Sunday June 13, 2021 appealed to the party faithful in Edo State to keep faith in the party irrespective of the party’s present challenges in the state.

Comrade Oshiomhole made this appeal during the party’s enlarged leaders meeting across the Edo North senatorial district of the state which took place at the People’s Hall in his Iyamho Country home.

He said that irrespective of the outcome of the last governorship election in the state, Edo North APC has enough reasons to sustain self-pride and self-confidence for winning the senatorial zone.

“The unity of this senatorial zone must be maintained serviced and sustained. The only way to sustain it is unity of purpose and constant meetings at all levels from time to time” he emphasized.

The former governor further appealed to the party leaders to always have all inclusive meetings to carry everybody along at the Wards, local and state levels , saying that politics is a game of numbers and as such, the language of who is he or her should be avoided at all times. He told the gathering that everybody is something and important in politics.

“There are some grumblings and quarrels in some local governments or in some places between one youth and another youth, one woman with another woman, that is understandable because once we relate together as human beings sometimes there would be quarrel, but we as leaders must realise that we have a duty to settle such quarrels and put them behind us”.

While appreciating the members elected to the State House of Assembly under the APC platform, who till now have not been inaugurated for keeping their faith, he said the people were elected and committed no sin, yet, they are being denied their right to be sworn-in to represent their constituents. He however said he believes that God will deliver justice to them in His own way and at His own determined time.

Comrade Oshiomhole thanked the leaders for remaining steadfast inspite of sponsored negative stories against some of them. He saluted the foot soldiers for their trust and confidence in the party saying many of them have made sacrifices. Some resigned from their positions based on principles, some resisted the temptations to betray the party for monetary gains, while others were sacked or illegally suspended from their elected positions.

He told the party members across the senatorial zone to be proud of themselves because as at today, no projects are ongoing in Edo North apart from constituency projects being done by APC legislators in the National Assembly and those influenced by the Hon. Minister.

He said that since 2012, the party has not lost any position from House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate not because the people elected were perfect but because our people were determined based on party discipline that we must vote for the party’s candidates at all times.

Speaking about him self, he said ” I have every reason to be grateful to God for His grace upon me. It is on record that I did not only do 8 years as governor, but the party also worked hard to have my successor elected on the platform. It does not matter what happened there after. I also was privileged to become the national chairman of our party and it does not matter even if I had spent just two days in that office. All that matters is that I occupied the office and it is a history that cannot be changed and for which I am grateful to God.

It is for this reason that I have an obligation to continue to maintain and sustain the ladder which by the help of other people I used to climb up, so that others too can take advantage of that ladder to even climb higher than I did.

Speaking also, Sen. Francis Alimikhena, thanked members of the party for their resilience. He promised that he will continue to.do.his best to justify the mandate they gave to him. Rt. Hon. Peter Akpatason; Rt. Hon. Johnson Ughuma, Hon. (Engr.) Abubakar Momoh and the senatorial leader Barr. Sunday Mayaki all spoke and urged the party faithfuls to keep faith with the party ahead of 2023 general elections while thanking them for their loyalty to the party that has brought federal development to the senatorial district.

Among other members who attended the meeting were former commissioners Hon. Joseph Ugheoke; Chief Lucky James, Hon. Inimidu and Hon. Mika Amanokhai. Also present were Major Gen. Ilogho rtd, Hon. Folly Ogedengbe, Prof. Marcel Okhakhu, Engr. Saliu Ahmed, Alh. Jim Garuba, Chief M M Momoh, Hon. Victor Oshioke, Hon. Anselm Agabi, Alh. Abdulganiyu Lawani, former council chairmen; party chairmen; Women and youth leaders, councillors among others.