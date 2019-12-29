Oshiomhole must resign before he buries APC – Party Chieftain

Few hours to the New Year, there seem to be more troubles coming in the way of the embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole.

A chieftain of the APC, Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, vowed on Sunday that he would stage “a massive Oshiomhole Must Go Protest nationwide’’ early in the New Year.

“I’m championing a massive Oshiomhole Must Go protest which will kick off early next year with thousands of corroborators across the 36 states of the federation,’’ Adjoto, told party members at his country home at Ikakumo in Igarraland in Edo.

“The protest will be unabated until Oshiomhole honourably resigns before he buries the APC,’’ said Adjoto, the immediate past speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly.

The APC chieftain, who is currently the special adviser to Gov. Godwin Obaseki, said he would soon open “a can of worms that would seal the political fate of Oshiomhole’’

Adjoto, however, did not disclose the `sins’ of Oshiomhole that would make the masses furious with their former two-term governor.

Oshiomhole has been pitched in a tense political battle with Obaseki as the countdown to the governorship election in the state draws near.

Edo State is scheduled for governorships polls in August next year, in an election expected to be characterised by back-stabbing, betrayals and violence.

Adjoto also spoke on the speculation that Obaseki was planning to defect to the PDP, describing the speculation as baseless.

“The governor will enjoy the ‘privilege of first refusal’ during the forthcoming APC governorship primaries as enjoyed by Oshiomhole in 2012,’’ he stated.

The former speaker noted that the APC national chairman was driving himself into “irredeemable political oblivion because of sheer greed and hypocrisy”.

He stressed that Oshiomhole had played god severally by hypocritically reversing himself on principles that fetched him enormous political fortunes.

“Oshiomhole became governor on the heels of fighting godfatherism and the tenets of one man, one vote.

“He has now turned himself into not just a godfather but an untamed emperor, who is fully out to ruin the gains of democracy.

“He has also at different fora ridiculed the nation’s judiciary which gave him the ladder to climb to power,” Adjoto stated.

At the event, the Woman Leader of the APC, Ward 7 in Akoko-Edo, Mrs Victoria Balogun, described Adjoto as a grassroots politician with a cult of following.

She lauded Adjoto for making positive impacts on the lives of the people of his community, assuring the former speaker that women in Akoko-Edo would support the re-election of Obaseki. (NAN)