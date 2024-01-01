Oshiomhole inspires constituents with new year message

In a heartfelt New Year message, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, representing Edo North has inspired his constituents with a vision of progress and unity.

In a message that resonates with hope and commitment, Senator Oshiomhole expressed his deep gratitude to the people of Edo North for the trust placed in him to serve as their senator.

He acknowledged their resilience and unwavering support, emphasizing the honor and privilege he feels in representing such a vibrant and determined people.

The senator pledged to utilize every opportunity to bring about meaningful development to Edo North, assuring constituents that their collective efforts would result in positive transformation.

With a focus on purposeful leadership, Senator Oshiomhole shared his optimism for the manifestation of progress under the APC government at all levels.

Highlighting the significance of the year 2024, the senator called on his constituents to align themselves fully with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

He emphasized the agenda’s remarkable strides in positioning Nigeria for rapid development, encouraging unity and collaboration for the greater good.

The message underscores the senator’s commitment to working hand in hand with the people to make 2024 a year of progress and unity.

Senator Oshiomhole’s New Year message also serves as a rallying call for the constituents to join forces in the pursuit of a prosperous and harmonious Edo State .

As the new year unfolds, Senator Adams Oshiomhole’s inspiring message sets a positive tone for the future, reinforcing the collective determination of the people to build a better and brighter community together.

