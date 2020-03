Oshiomhole hails Buhari over petrol pump price reduction

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the reduction in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol from N145 to N125 per litre.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Simon Ebegbulem, Oshiomole described the Buhari’s decision as “product of a progressive mind driving the machinery of a responsive, responsible and compassionate government”.

“On behalf of the National Working Committee of our great party, the APC, I commend our dear President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, on his decision, which received the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), to reduce the pump price of petrol from N145 to N125 per litre.

“This clearly shows how progressive-minded the APC administration under President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership is. And it is also indicative of how compassionate the administration is in the desire and effort to align with the current global economic realities foisted on us by the fall in crude oil prices.

“Without a doubt, it is also, very largely a measure of the administration’s responsiveness to the need for accountability in public finance management and openness in governance.

“It is instructive that since there is a crash in global crude oil prices, the APC-led Federal Government ensured that it did not toe the path of some previous administrations by not responding to the obvious direct effects of the crash.

“It is therefore to the eternal credit of the APC-led Federal Government on the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari that this unprecedented decision had been taken to ensure that Nigerians benefit from the reduction in the price of Premium Motor Spirit”, the statement reads.

Oshiomole also commended members of the President’s team in the FEC for the decision, because the development will help to palliate the burden that the crash would have had on Nigerians if the decision had not been taken to reduce the fuel pump price.