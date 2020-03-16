Oshiomhole: Buhari, APC Govs agree to postpone NEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed with the resolution of Governors of the All Progressives Congress,APC to postpone Tuesday’s National Executive Council, NEC meeting of the party.

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu disclosed this to the State House Press Corps, Monday after a meeting of Progressive Governors’ Forum with President Buhari.

According to the Kebbi Governor, the PGF came to seek the support of the president to postpone the NEC meeting. He said the president agreed to support the postpone the NEC meeting.

He said among others, the PGF came “to seek Mr. President’s support to postpone the National Executive Council meeting scheduled for tomorrow(Tuesday) until such a time that governors are able to report back.”

It could be recalled that the APC sank into deeper crisis following a court ruling asking Adams Oshiomhole to stop parading himself as the party’s national chairman.

Those opposed to Oshiomhole announced that NEC meeting would hold Tuesday but his supporters led by some governors have been kicking against the NEC meeting.