Oshiomhole, APC NWC members visit Aso Villa, meet Buhari’s Chief of Staff

The National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressive Congress (APC), led by its National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agenda of the meeting was unknown to newsmen as at the time of filing this report.

NAN reports that the party’s National Vice Chairman (North West), Inuwa Abdulkadir and the National Treasurer, Adamu Panda were among members of the NWC who accompanied Oshiomhole to the meeting.

It would be recalled that the APC Screening Committee had last week disqualified the incumbent Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from participating in the forthcoming Edo APC gubernatorial primaries.

Obaseki had in a statement vowed not to challenge his disqualification by the party, allegedly accusing Oshiomhole as the brain behind the disqualification.

The Edo APC primaries have been fixed for June 22.(NAN)

