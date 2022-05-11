OSHAssociation Nigeria inducts Plusworld Roofing, 5 others in Lagos

A Lagos-based roof maintenance company, Plusworld Roofing, has been inducted into the Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHAssociation) as Corporate Member, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports.

The company’s managing director, Mr John Igbaifua, with seven others, were bestowed with Fellowship Investiture at a Fire Safety Conference hosted by OSHAssociation, Nigeria Region at the ongoing Securex West Africa 2022 in Lagos.

NAN reports that four other individuals received the OSHAssociation Merit Award and five persons were inducted as members.

Securex West Africa is a leading exhibition and conference for professionals and organisations in the security, fire and safety industry to connect, network and do business with key industry members across West Africa.

More than 150 exhibitors are showcasing their latest products and services at the three-day event which ends on Thursday, May 12.

The Regional President, OSHAssoiation (UK), Nigeria Region, Mr Olusegun Aderemi, said that the awards recognise the outstanding professionals and their individual accomplishments in the fields of safety, health and environment.

He enjoined them to live up to the expectations of the association, as well as the society in general.

“To the awardees, the OSHAssociation (UK) Nigeria Region congratulates and welcomes you to the safety family all over the world.

“You are expected to offer humanitarian and professional services of saving lives and promoting safety culture and behaviour within your organisations, work, environment and the society at large.

“Know that as you are doing this, you are creating the sanity which is needed globally,” Aderemi, who is also the paramount ruler of Ayetoro Aramoko-Ekiti Kingdom, said.

He observed that issues of safety were often taken for granted in this part of the world as most people believed safety could only come from the supreme being and little or nothing to do with individuals.

“This line of thought is fallacy because heavens help those who help themselves.

“It is based on this premise that we have all gathered here today as individuals and corporate organisations and regulators to highlight our responsibilities and obligations towards fire safety, security, health and environment for the growth and development of West Africa,” he said.

Speaking to NAN, Managing Director, Plusworld Roofing, Mr John Igbaifua, expressed delight at the double honour – investiture and induction – done on him and his company, respectively.

“The industry that we play in is a sector that is risk prone, especially to accidents, and globally we know that three quarter of accidents happen in the construction industry.

“Of this figure, 75 per cent are falls from heights. This means that it’s mainly the roofing industry.

“Starting our business, we knew that we needed to go further and put in place measures that will preserve the life of our workers and property in order to grow and survive.

“So, as a roof maintenance company, it’s good to be recognised for what we do, knowing, too, that we have got 3,000 days without any accident,” he said.

NAN reports that the conference also featured presentations and professional networking among others. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

