Osetoba keep-fit exercise begins Saturday in Ado-Ekiti

The maiden edition of the Osetoba keep-fit exercise, tagged “Walk and Live”, is scheduled to begin on Saturday at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti.

The Acting Chairman of Ekiti Sports Council, Olusola Osetoba, who is also the organiser, disclosed this in a statement issued by her media aide, Gbenga Adeleye, on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti.

She said the exercise, billed to begin by 7 a.m., was aimed at allowing the body system to work together efficiently.

Osetoba said: “The keep-fit exercise will be held every third Saturday of every month at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado-Ekiti.

“It will emphasise the need to engage in exercise, and the programme provides the opportunity to live a healthy life style.

“Exercise is not limited to sportsmen alone, and that is why we come up with this programme to benefit the people in the state.

“To enjoy the glow of good health, you must exercise.”

Osetoba added that keeping fit promotes strong muscles and bones, improves respiratory, cardio-vascular health and overall health.

She then enjoined ministries, departments and agencies of government in the state, as well as interested individuals, to key into the programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the keep-fit programme championed by Osetoba is sponsored by Leebaf Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) from the UK.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...