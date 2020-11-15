Oru East LGA Chairman receives govt officials from Owerri

….As Dr Okereke, Princess Christina Ude, Imo Health Volunteer group visit Oru East LGA

The SA to the Imo State Governor on Health and SDGs/Humanitarian Services, Dr. Lina Okereke and Princess Christina Ude, respectively, and ten ward coordinators of Imo Health Volunteers (IHV), Oru East Chapter, visited the Interim Management Committee Chairman of Oru-East LGA, Mr. Nze Nyerere Ogbonna, at the Council’s Headquarters, Omuma.

Dr. Okereke and her team were also recieved by the wife of the IMC Chairman of Oru-East LGA, Lolo Ogechi Ogbonna; the Supervisory Councillor for Health, Oru East LGA, Mrs Mirian Emekwuru; as well as some other officials of the Council.

Speaking, Dr. Okereke said that they came – visiting to familiarize with the IMC Chairman of Oru-East LGA, Nze Nyerere Ogbonna, and to intimate him of the Imo State government’s resolve, through the IHV-group, to inspect and collate all necessary data of both Public and Private health facilities in Oru-East LGA, and to also ascertain their levels of viability – upon which they make their recommendations to the government which will in turn be solutions to the problems hospitals face.

Okereke who is the pioneer of lmo Health Volunteers, further stated that, they would also collate the accurate data of all Staffers/Representatives of all existing Hospitals/health Centres in Oru-East LGA, adding that Health Awareness Campaigns, Health Education and the introduction of Mobile Clinics in all the communities in Oru-East LGA would be of major concern.

Also Speaking, the Special Adviser to the Imo State Governor on SDGs/Humanitarian Services. Princess Christina Ude, said that the Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, was stopping at nothing to ensure that medical facilities in the State were standardized and proper things done, as to further ensure that people live healthily. She also said that goal 3 of the Sustainable Development Goals which is good health and well-being for all by 2030 can be achieved if we can focus on achieving its targets aggressively in the state.

Princess Ude further assured that the Ward Coordinators of IHV, Oru-East Chapter, at all times, shall be reaching out to the vulnerable persons as well as all other persons for heath awareness and healthy lifestyles.

In their separate speeches, the wife of the IMC Chairman, Oru-East LGA, Lolo Ogbonna, and the Supervisory Councillor for Health, Oru-East LGA, Mrs. Miriam Emekwuru, commended the visiting team from the Imo State Governor, assuring them of their readiness to partner with the Oru-East Chapter of the IHV-group all through the period of the program, to achieve success.

Reacting, the IMC Chairman of Oru-East LGA,Nze Ogbonna, commended Governor Uzodinma for the Initiative which tends to ensure the healthy conditions of all Imolites.

Ogbonna, while thanking the delegation, assured that the program would have his full support. He therefore called on the people of Oru-East LGA to ensure that all government policies and programs take centre stage at all times.

In fulfillment of their familiarization tour, the IMC Chairman of Oru-East LGA, Hon. Nze Nyerere Ogbonna, with the visiting Imo State Government Officials and the Imo Health Volunteer group, Oru-East Chapter, also visited the Traditional Ruler of Ozuh Omuma Autonomous Community, HRH Eze Philip Uzodinma, who, in his palace, also gave his royal blessings towards the success of the program.