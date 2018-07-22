Wife of Benue Governor, Mrs Eunice Ortom, has commenced free medical treatment for women suffering from Vesico-Vaginal Fistula (VVF) in the 23 local government areas of the state.

Mr Daniel Gbabo, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Gov. Samuel Ortom on Administration and ICT, made this known at the commencement of the outreach on Sunday in Makurdi.

Gbabo said that the week-long outreach organised by wife of the governor, in partnership with VVF Centre in Jos, would end on July 29.

Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia says VVF “is an abnormal fistulous tract extending between the bladder (or vesico) and the vagina that allows the continuous involuntary discharge of urine into the vaginal vault.’’

Gbabo said that Ortom would provide all logistics needed for the outreach, while the centre would provide the drugs and expertise.

He said that the governor’s wife had provided transportation for the patients to enable them to come to Jos for the treatment.

The governor aide said that Ortom would also feed the patients throughout the duration of their treatment.

”None of them is going to spend a dime for the treatment that they will receive.

”Many of them are in their present condition because they cannot afford the cost of the treatment and that informed why the first lady stepped in to assist them,” he said.

Also, the Programme Director, VVF Centre, Dr Sunday Lengmang, described VVF as an abnormal fistulous tract extending between the bladder and the vagina.

According to him, it allows the continuous involuntary discharge of urine into the vaginal vault.

Lengmang said that the centre, established 26 years ago, focus on female genital fistula.

He expressed regrets that most women suffering from the ailment were poor and could not afford the cost of treatment.

Lengmang also said that the partnership with the governor’s wife would enable the indigent patients to get treatment for the ailment.

”Some women are suffering from the ailment because they prefer to give birth to their babies at home and they go through prolong labour for two days or more.

”Some are in such a condition because of the operation which was carried out on them by quacks in the health profession,” he said.

Lengmang assured the women that their challenges would be over after receiving treatment, emphasising that those with complex issues would be taken to Jos in order to give them adequate medical attention. (NAN)