Ortom withdraws petition against APC at election tribunal

By Chimezie Godfrey

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has withdrawn his petition at the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal he filed over his loss of the Benue North-West Senatorial seat.

Governor Ortom who was the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Senatorial candidate in the February 25th, 2023 National Assembly elections disclosed that he has decided to withdraw the case in the interest of peace.

He said however that his action is without prejudice to the suits filed by other candidates of the party.

The Governor who briefed journalists Tuesday, March 28th, 2023 at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi after a closed door meeting with his Senatorial Campaign team and stakeholders from Zone B said he remained grateful to Benue people for the opportunity given to him to serve as Governor for two terms.

In his words, “It is with a heart full of gratitude to God that I address you today following the recently concluded elections. You are all aware that the National Assembly elections were conducted on the 25th of February, 2023 and results were declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

According to the Governor, “Though there was glaring evidence of malpractices including non-transmission of results electronically during the conduct of the Benue North West Senatorial election, I have taken the decision to withdraw my case from the tribunal. As the Bible says in John 3:27 ‘A man can receive nothing, except it is given to him from heaven.”

He went on; “As a key political player in Benue State whose career has spanned over 40 years, the grace of God has taken me to key positions at the local, state and national levels within which period I rose to become a local government chairman, state secretary, state deputy chairman and national auditor of PDP, minister of the Federal Republic and now I am a two-term Governor.

“I will forever remain grateful to Almighty God and the people of Benue State. God’s mercy and blessings have indeed enabled me to attain these heights.

“I must commend the resilience of Benue people who went out to vote during the elections despite the glaring provocation and intimidation by the federal might. I particularly thank the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state for its support,” he stated.

Governor Ortom went on, “It has been an honour to serve the people of Benue State as Governor. Within this period, I have executed the mandate given to me by God almighty through Benue people and I will always be available and ready to carry out God’s mandate as He directs me. In the course of serving the state, I have always ensured equity, fairness, justice and the rule of law.

“Let me add that the decision to withdraw my case from the court is in the interest of peace and without prejudice to the suits filed by other candidates of our party, PDP.

“As a leader of PDP, I will continue to support the party in collaboration with other leaders to enable it to bounce back from the mistakes and drawbacks that are affecting it at the moment.

“Let me reassure the people of Benue State that as Governor, I will continue to provide selfless service in all sectors of development till the end of my tenure on May 29, 2023.

“For those I might have offended in this journey of serving the state and our country, I seek their forgiveness, as I also forgive those who have offended me,” Governor Ortom submitted.