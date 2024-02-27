Ortom welcomes inauguration of commissions to probe his administration

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom has expressed his willingness to cooperate two Judicial Commissions inaugurated by his successor, Governor Hyacinth Alia, to probe the activities of his administration between 2015 and 2023.

By Chimezie Godfrey

This was revealed in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Terver Akase made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

Akase stated,”The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom welcomes the inauguration of two Judicial Commissions by his successor, Governor Hyacinth Alia, to probe the activities of his administration between 2015 and 2023.

“The former Governor expresses his willingness to cooperate with the probe panels as long as the investigation is carried out in line with the law and stresses that his administration was built on transparency, accountability, and good governance.

“He emphasizes his readiness to provide any information or clarification, as may be required.

“Chief Ortom urges his former appointees to equally make themselves available whenever called upon to provide clarifications.”