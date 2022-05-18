Ortom visits former President Jonathan

In a bid to strengthen the PDP family ahead of the 2023 general elections, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Tuesday, May 17th, 2022 visited former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan at his sprawling Maitama residence in Abuja.

Governor Ortom served as Minister of State, Trade and Investment and later the supervising Minister of Ministry of Aviation by President Jonathan.

The duo met behind closed doors for more than 40 minutes and discussed frankly.

Although none of them spoke to the press when they came out, they were beaming with smiles with the former President exchanging pleasantaries with everyone on the Governors entourage.

It is believed that the fortunes of PDP and the victory of the party in the forthcoming general elections may have been central in their discussions.

Some of the Governors aides who accompanied him included Dr James Anbua, Principal Special Assistant, Hon. Steven Amase, Principal Private Secretary to the Governor and Hon. Abrahams Kwaghngu, Principal Special Assistant on Special Duties, Director, Benue State Liaison among others.

