Ortom urges warring communities of Bonta, Okpute to embrace peace

September 20, 2021 Favour Lashem



Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue urged the people of Bonta and Ukpute in Konshisha and Oju Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the to sheathe swords and embrace peace.


Ortom stated this on Monday when he led top government functionaries, and security chiefs on a peace mission to the communities.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports two had been at loggerheads since June 2020 to date over land dispute.


The governor said that there was that could be compared with peace, stressing members of the should allow peace to reign.
“There should be no more hostilities. I enjoin you to embrace peace and dialogue,” he said.


Meanwhile, Gabriel Suswam and Abba Moro, appealed to the youths of the two warring to embrace peace and stop further hostilities.
The duo promised that they would not rest on oars until peace finally returned to the areas.


They both pleaded with the people to give them the opportunity to mediate in the dispute to return peace to the environment.


Responding, the traditional rulers and youth leaders of the both two pledged to abide by the peace accord initiated by the Government. (NAN)

