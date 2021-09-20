Ortom urges warring communities of Bonta, Okpute to embrace peace

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has urged the people of Bonta and Ukpute communities in Konshisha and Oju Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the State to sheathe their swords and embrace peace.



Ortom stated this on Monday when he led top government functionaries, politicians and security chiefs on a peace mission to the communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two communities had been at loggerheads since June 2020 to date over land dispute.



The governor said that there was nothing that could be compared with peace, stressing that the members of the communities should allow peace to reign.

“There should be no more hostilities. I enjoin you to embrace peace and dialogue,” he said.



Meanwhile, Senators Gabriel Suswam and Abba Moro, appealed to the youths of the two warring communities to embrace peace and stop further hostilities.

The duo promised that they would not rest on their oars until peace finally returned to the areas.



They both pleaded with the people to give them the opportunity to mediate in the dispute to return peace to the environment.



Responding, the traditional rulers and youth leaders of the both two communities pledged to abide by the peace accord initiated by the State Government. (NAN)

