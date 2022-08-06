Ortom, Uba, others celebrate with Tsegba on son’s wedding



By Chimezie Godfrey

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Saturday, August 6th, 2022 joined other dignitaries to witness the solemnization of holy matrimony between Joachim Tsegba and his wife, Margaret.

Joachim is son of the former House of Representatives Member for Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Terngu Tsegba.

Governor Ortom in a brief remark at the wedding which took place at St. Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary Chaplaincy, Makurdi, congratulated the couple for fulfilling biblical injunction to embrace each other in marriage.

The Governor commended the young couple for living lives worthy of emulation and also doing what will bring joy to their families and make their parents proud.

He acknowledged God’s grace in the life of the couple and prayed for continuous blessings upon their marital union.

Earlier in a homily, Rev Fr Moses Igba admonished the couple to be humble and submissive to one another so that their marriage will work and attract God’s unending blessings.

The Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governorship Candidate, Engr. Titus Uba, Secretary to the State Government, Professor Anthony Ijohor, SAN among other top government officials also graced the occasion.

Other dignitaries who graced the ceremony included wife of the Minister for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mrs. Regina Akume and the disputed APC Governorship Candidate, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia among others.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

