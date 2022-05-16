Ortom to Justice Odili: We need credible like you to join us in politics

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has called on Justice Mary Odili who recently retired from the Supreme Court of Nigeria to join politics so as to further contribute to nation building.

Governor Ortom made the call while delivering a goodwill message on behalf of his governor colleagues at the 70th birthday celebration and the launching of five books in honour of Justice Odili held Monday, May 16th, 2022 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He said “Now that you have retired, we need credible people like you to join us in politics, I, therefore, appeal to you to consider joining your husband, former Governor Peter Odili in politics so as to continue being a mother to all of us.”

The Governor acknowledged Justice Odili’s credibility, saying with her exemplary humility, he was not surprised that she had risen to the apex of her career and successfully retired after over 40 years of dedicated service to the nation.

He described Justice Odili as someone who has distinguished herself in service to God and humanity, noting that her retirement was a moment of double celebration as she clocks 70 years and has had an eventful career.

Governor Ortom also congratulated Justice Odili on attaining 70 years in age, saying it was a manifestation of God’s grace in her life and prayed that she continue to enjoy good health.

Governors Nyesom Wike, Ahmadu Finitiri, Emmanuel Udom, Seyi Makinde, Duoye Diri of Rivers, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Oyo, Bayelsa States respectively as well as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad were among guests who graced the occasion.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

