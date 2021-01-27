Ortom tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has tested positive for COVID-19, his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday in Markurdi. “The latest result of the governor’s COVID-19 test has returned positive. “This follows the test results of most of the governor’s close aides who also returned positive in the last few weeks.

“Though the governor has not shown any symptoms of the disease, he has already commenced treatment as prescribed by medical personnel,” Akase said. He advised those that had contact with the governor in the last couple of days to go for test. He said that it was equally important that those who came in contact with other persons who had tested positive for COVID-19 should go for test to ascertain their status.

He urged residents of the state to continue to observe COVID-19 safety protocols such as wearing of face masks, use of hand sanitisers, regular hand washing and physical distancing.

He encouraged the people to go for COVID-19 test as part of efforts in containing the spread of the virus. According to NCDC records, Benue has 749 cases, 196 on admission, 535 persons discharged with 18 deaths. (NAN)

