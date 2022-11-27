Ortom tasks Benue People not to sabotage security agencies

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has again cautioned the people of the state against sabotaging security agencies posted to their areas.

He enjoined that they rather support them to succeed in their assignment to secure lives and property.

The Governor gave the charge Sunday, November 27th, 2022 while speaking at the Thanksgiving Mass in honour of his wife, Dr Eunice Ortom’s 50th birthday held at St Peter’s Quasi-Parish, Aondoana in Gwer West Local Government Area.

Governor Ortom particularly reiterated his charge to Benue people to continue to render support to security agencies in the state to succeed in their assignments rather than being hostile to them.

While commending the security agencies for their efforts to secure lives and property, he enjoined Benue people to complement their work as they were serving the people.

According to the Governor “Even if any security personnel was found wanting or committing acts inimical to security, they should be reported to appropriate authorities,” he advised.

The Governor extolled his wife, Dr Eunice as a pillar of support to his life and administration, describing her as “a gift to humanity.”

He maintained that the First Lady was “A woman who loves God and has the passion for humanity” noting that she has stood by him in all situations offering prayers and unflinching support which has kept him going.

Governor Ortom further appreciated the Church for the sustained prayers and encouragement given to his administration to overcome the challenges confronting the state.

He also expressed profound appreciation to all those who graced the Thanksgiving Mass to celebrate and support his wife at the occasion, which featured fundraising for the completion of the Church project at St Peter’s Quasi-Parish, Aondoana.

The Governor shortly after the Thanksgiving Mass, commissioned a health facility, St Veronica’s Clinic, Aondoana built by the Benue State Government to cater for the primary healthcare needs of the people of the community.

Earlier in a homily at the Thanksgiving Mass, which marked the first Sunday of Advent, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Most Reverend Wilfred Anagbe, admonished the faithful to be prepared for the return of Jesus, so as not be caught unawares, noting that “It was important for Christians to spiritually fortify themselves.”

Bishop Anagbe stressed that it was important to give thanks to God for the attainment of 50 years of grace by the celebrant, stating that “The celebration was a thing of great joy enabled by the grace of God, which speaks of God’s undeserving love for all humanity.”

The clergyman lauded the First Lady for what he described as her passion for the less privileged and the vulnerable, adding that she was an inspiration to others.

The State Deputy Governor, Engr Benson Abounu and his wife, Justice Mary Abounu, the State Chief Judge, Justice Aondoaver Kaka’an, President Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Cosmos Idye, the Och’Idoma, His Royal Majesty, John Odogbo, the Tor Gwer, His Royal Highness, Julius Aondoana who is also the biological father of the celebrant among other dignitaries also graced the Thanksgiving Mass.