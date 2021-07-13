Ortom sues journalist over reports on Benue communities’ dispute

The police in Makurdi have arraigned an Abuja based journalist, Mr. Sunday Ode, who Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom had complained against over media reports on the festering boundary dispute between Ukpute and Bonta communities of Oju and Konshisha local government areas of the state.

A Chief Magistrate Court presided over by Justice Vincent Kor however granted bail to the journalist who was accused of falsehood, defamation of character, inciting disturbance and insulting language contrary to the cybercrime Law of 2014.

When the matter came up on Friday, counsel to the defendant Barr. Ojikpa Okpale observed an ambiguity in the First Information Report, FIR on whether the offences are against Governor Ortom or the State government, adding that the said offences were said to be seen on the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA Whatsapp page even when the defendant is not a lawyer.

Moving his oral application for bail, Okpale argued that the alleged offences against his client were bailable, noting that he(Ode) has in all ramifications displayed a sense of integrity by presenting himself in court without compulsion.

According to Okpale, ”my client has shown evidence of a citizen who would not run away from trial or interfer with Police investigation. He has met all the conditions for bail as enshrined in section 166 of Criminal Penal Code, CPC.

Police Investigator, Inspector Anthony Idoko, had earlier told the court that the defendant was arrested on 22nd April, 2021 and released three days after, maintaining that he was never re-arrested by the Police as he came on his own to the court from his house.

The prosecutor, Hyacinth Gbako failed in his arguments in opposition to the bail, especially as he noted that the offences against the defendant were published on the internet.

The presiding magistrate had expressed dissatisfaction when Gbako could not not provide answers to his question on whether the defendant was re-arrested on different charges, saying the prosecutor was misleading the court.

In his ruling, Kor noted that the defendant was initially granted administrative bail because he displayed a sense of responsibility. “I find merit in application for bail by counsel to the defendant and grant him same in the sum of 500,000 naira and a surety in like sum who should deposit a document of landed property with the registrar of the Court, two (2) passports and photocopy of National Identity card”, he said.

Recall that Ode was arrested in April for the constant criticisms by his group on the slippoy handing iof tve crisis between Bonta and Ukpute by the state government.

The matter was adjourned to August 31.

