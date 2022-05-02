Ortom sues for religious tolerance among religious adherents

By Nicholas Dechi

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has called for religious tolerance between and among different religious adherents.

This is contained in his goodwill message on Eid-el-Fitr to the Muslims which was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Nathaniel Ikyur, and issued on Monday in Makurdi.

He said that from his knowledge and understanding all religions preached peace, love and good neighbourliness.

He further expressed dismay that the security of lives and property was still a serious challenge and enjoined Nigerians to enlist in the battle against all forms of criminality.

Ortom said that he craved an egalitarian society where every citizen would be free to ply his or her legitimate trade in any part of the country without any fear of intimidation or molestation.

He further urged both the Muslim and Christian faithful to pray for the nation to have a successful election and transition in 2023. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

