Ortom signs six bills into law

By Chimezie Godfrey

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has assented to six bills recently passed by the State House of Assembly.

The Governor gave assent to the bills on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023 at the new Banquet Hall of the Benue Peoples, House Makurdi during the expanded stakeholders meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He said the laws were enacted to give legislative backing to every decision taken by the State Government.

Governor Ortom stressed that to ensure rule of law, his administration has enacted more laws than any other in the history of the state.

The bills the Governor assented to are: ‘A Law to Provide for the Retirement Age of Teachers in Benue State and other Related Matters’; ‘A Law to Amend the Benue State Polytechnic Law, 2021 and for Connected Purposes’; ‘A Law to Amend the Akawe Torkula Polytechnic Law, 2020 and Connected Purposes’.

Other laws assented to include: ‘A Law to Amend the Akperan Orshi Polytechnic Law, 2020 and for Connected Purposes’; ‘A Law to Amend the College of Education Oju Law, 2021 and for Connected Purposes’ as well as ‘A Law to Amend the College of Education Katsina-Ala Law, 2021 and for Connected Purposes’.

Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Christopher Adaji, who presented the bills for the Governor’s assent, lauded the disposition of the Ortom administration to ensure the rule of law.

He affirmed that the 9th State Assembly has had a smooth working relationship with the executive arm of government, adding that the Assembly has also enacted more laws than previous ones.

Governor Ortom who earlier addressed the expanded stakeholders meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and commended the party members for their unwavering support to his administration.

He assured them that even as he rounds-off his tenure, he remains firmly committed to building the party in collaboration with the stakeholders, urging them to keep faith with the party and not be weighed down by the outcome of the last general elections.

Acting State Chairman of PDP, Hon. Isaac Mffo expressed appreciation to the Governor and all party members for their support to the growth of the party in spite of the temporary setback following the poor showing in the 2023 polls.

While noting that the party will continue to wax stronger and restrategize to bounce back, he enjoined members of the party to remain united for the task ahead of rebuilding the party.

In separate remarks, Chief David Amoh for Zone A, Hon. Mike Mku for Zone B and Hon. Christian Abah for Zone C all assured that they will continue to stand by the party and the Governor whom they acknowledged has done well.

PDP Board of Trustees member for North Central, Chief Margaret Icheen and representative of the youth also gave goodwill messages at the stakeholders meeting.