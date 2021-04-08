Gov. Samuel Ortom has congratulated former President of the Senate, David Mark on his 73rd birthday.

This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase in Makurdi on Thursday.

Ortom described Mark as a statesman, seasoned administrator and a bastion of democracy, who stood for the rule of law, equity and justice over the years.

“Sen. David Mark is a true patriot and leader who has over the years, made selfless contributions to the peace, unity and development of the country.

“As he celebrates his 73rd birthday, I extend very warm felicitations on behalf of my family, the government and people of Benue.

“It is my prayer that Almighty God keeps and bless him with good health as he continues to play a fatherly role for the benefit of the state and country at large,” he said.(NAN)

