Ortom salutes Darius Ishaku at 68

By Chimezie Godfrey

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has congratulated his Taraba State counterpart, Architect Darius Ishaku on his 68th birthday.

The Governor in a goodwill message to Ishaku praised him for his relentless efforts at promoting unity and peaceful coexistence among the various nationalities and religions living in Taraba state.

Governor Ortom says he craves for more Cooperation between Benue and Taraba States in economic development and security of the neighboring States to enable its citizens live in peace and harmony.

He added that Benue and Taraba states have many things in common, including cultural similarities that must of a necessity be harnessed for the greater good of citizens.

The Governor commended Ishaku for always standing firm with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in spite of the pressure from the rival political parties especially from the northern axis.

He therefore called on the Taraba state Governor to continue to build more synergy among various leaders of the party at all levels ahead of the general elections so that the PDP will be victorious in 2023.

Ortom prayed that God in His infinite mercy would grant Governor Ishaku peace, good health, wisdom and courage in the years to come.

