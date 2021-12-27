Ortom salutes Akume at 68

By Chimezie Godfrey

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has sent warm regards to the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume on his 68th birthday.

According to a statement by his chief Press Secretary, CPS, Nathaniel Ikyur the governor prayed that God will continue to guide and direct Senator Akume as he discharges his responsibilities to the State and the nation.

Ortom used the occasion to ask all patriotic Benue State citizens and indeed Nigeria, to take time to pray for all category of leaders in the country so that God’s blessings and wisdom will continue to rest upon them, now and always as they serve the country.

He wished the Minister a pleasant birthday celebration and prosperous new year.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

