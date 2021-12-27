Ortom salutes Akume at 68

By Chimezie Godfrey

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has sent warm regards to the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume his 68th birthday.

According to a statement by his Press Secretary, CPS, Nathaniel Ikyur the governor prayed that God will continue to guide and direct Senator Akume as he discharges his responsibilities to the State and the nation.

He wished the Minister a pleasant birthday and prosperous new year.

