Ortom salutes Akume @69

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has congratulated the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental, Senator George Akume on his 69th birthday.

In a statement made available to the press on Tuesday, Governor Ortom commended Senator Akume’s contributions to the development of Benue State and the country at large.

He said,”Governor Samuel Ortom, on the behalf of the government and people of Benue State, congratulates the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental, Senator George Akume on his 69th birthday.

“The Governor says Senator Akume has made immense contributions to the development of Benue State and Nigeria at large.

“He prays for God’s sustained blessings upon the Honourable Minister and wishes him a joyful birthday celebration in good health, peace, and a prosperous new year.”