Ortom sacks Lobi Stars’ Vice-Chairman

 Gov. Samuel Ortom of has sacked Mike Idoko, the Vice-Chairman of Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi, an official said on Thursday.

Anthony Ijohor, Secretary to the Government (SSG), who disclosed this in a said the decision was as a result of the club’ “continuous poor ”.

“The termination of Idoko’ appointment is with immediate effect, and he has been further directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the Secretary of the Club,” he said.

Ijohor said the governor thanked the former Vice-Chairman for services he rendered to the and wished him well in his future endeavours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lobi Stars FC are currently placed 10th league table after playing 14 matches.(NAN)

