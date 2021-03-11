Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has sacked Mike Idoko, the Vice-Chairman of Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi, an official said on Thursday.

Anthony Ijohor, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), who disclosed this in a statement said the decision was as a result of the club’s “continuous poor results”.

“The termination of Idoko’s appointment is with immediate effect, and he has been further directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the Secretary of the Club,” he said.

Ijohor said the governor thanked the former Vice-Chairman for services he rendered to the state and wished him well in his future endeavours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lobi Stars FC are currently placed 10th on the league table after playing 14 matches.(NAN)

