Ortom reaffirms partnership with the church for development

By Chimezie Godfrey

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to sustain partnership with the Church for socio-economic development.

Governor Ortom spoke Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 at an interface he had with the Benue State chapter leaders and members of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN at the new Banquet Hall of the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.

The Governor commended the State CAN leadership for their efforts at ensuring the unity of the Church as is currently been enjoyed amongst the five blocs of CAN in the state.

He expressed his readiness to continue to support the growth of the Church even beyond his tenure, stressing that “even though my days as Governor were gradually coming to an end, my partnership with you as a brother and the Church will be forever.”

While appreciating the Church for its sustained prayers and support to his administration, the Governor stated that his election as Governor in 2015 and re-election in 2019 was a testimony of how God has helped him.

Governor Ortom also lauded the CAN leadership for ensuring the completion of its State Secretariat which is ready for commissioning, expressing happiness that it was the first of its kind in the history of CAN in Benue State.

Earlier in his remarks, the State Chairman of CAN, Rev. Akpen Leva said “the Church in Benue State was one, strong and indivisible. We are all one and we will remain a united body.”

Rev. Leva told the Governor that the CAN secretariat which he laid its foundation and provided funds for the building was completed and ready for commissioning, noting that with the construction of the edifice, the Governor has created history in the lives of Christians in the state.

He appreciated Governor Ortom for his unrelenting support to the Church emphasising that “your sponsorship of all CAN organized programmes and your immeasurable support to the various Churches in Benue State is worthy of appreciation and this has endeared you to the people.”

The clergyman further stated that the Church in Benue will not hesitate to pray ceaselessly for Governor Ortom and his administration, assuring the Governor that “The God you serve will not abandon you.”

He enjoined Christians to intensify prayers for the forthcoming general elections so that God-fearing people would be elected and enjoined Christians to ensure to collect their Permanent Voter Cards, PVC, as well as guard against selling them as that would amount to selling their conscience, communities and the Church.

The CAN Chairman made a symbolic presentation of the newly constructed CAN State Secretariat and its keys to the Governor for commissioning at a convenient date.

The State PDP governorship candidate, Hon. Titus Uba also attended the meeting and applauded the Christian body for their continued support to the Ortom administration and pledged his partnership when he becomes the Governor in May this year.