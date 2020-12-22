Ortom presents vehicles to security agencies, traditional rulers

The Benue State Government on Tuesday distributed over 100 vehicles to security agencies and second class chiefs in the state.

Performing the ceremony in Makurdi, Gov. Samuel Ortom, said the decision to support the security agencies was in recognition of their commendable efforts at safeguarding lives and property in the state.

Ortom, who was represented by his Security Adviser, retired Lt. -Col. Paul Hembah, said that he had earlier distributed over 100 vehicles and motorcycles to security agencies.

He said the efforts of the security agencies had reduced crime and criminality in the state to the barest minimum.

He, however, urged them not to relent in their efforts, adding that more vehicles and logistical support were underway.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Dr Festus Amajuoyi, State Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service, commended the governor for his continuous encouragement to security agencies in the state.

Amajuoyi promised that all the agencies would do their best to ensure maximum peace and unity in the state.

Earlier, the governor, while presenting cars to all the second class chiefs, charged the traditional rulers to ensure that their subjects remained law-abiding.

Ortom, represented by Mr Kenneth Achabo, his Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, promised to continue to support the traditional institution in the state. (NAN)