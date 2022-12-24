Ortom preaches tolerance , peace at Christmas

…says only trusted leaders should be voted in 2023

By Chimezie Godfrey

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has for the umpteenth time called for peace and religious tolerance between and among different adherents of faith as the antidote to occasional conflicts in the country.

Governor Ortom in a goodwill message to Nigerians to commemorate this year’s Christmas celebration, called for inter-religious Cooperation that will engender peace and harmonious coexistence.

He said occasional conflicts between and among various religions would never reoccur if inter-religious dialogue is sustained.

The Governor then urged Christians in the country to remain steadfast in prayer to the almighty God to intervene in the myriads of security, socio-economic and political challenges facing the nation.

He enjoined them not to undermine the essence of Christmas celebration on the altar of merriment, saying, “the sanctity of the birth of Jesus Christ which is the reason for the celebration is to re-enact the spirit of love, peace, good neighbourliness and forgiveness which our saviour preached.”

Governor Ortom particularly thanked the people of Benue State for their resilience and continued support and cooperation since 2015 when he was first elected as Governor of the State and enjoined them to remain steadfast to face the challenges ahead.

On the forthcoming general elections, Governor Ortom called on the people of the State and Nigeria to “vote in leaders who will be committed to the security of people and promote the well being and development of the country. This is the only way we can rescue Nigeria from the poor leadership the outgoing APC administration has taken us to.

“In 2023 elections, we must look beyond partisan political lines to elect leaders who have been tested and trusted. Not those with criminal tendencies and thrive on lies, falsehood and deceit as their signature traits,” he emphasised.

He then urged all Nigerians to be vigilant during this festive season and cooperate with the security agencies and report every suspicious movement of criminal elements in and around their areas, particularly the terrorists invading our communities to kill and displace our people from their ancestral homes.

He was however optimistic that the coming year would be prosperous for all citizens as government is determined to clear all the bottlenecks hindering smooth administration.

The Governor reiterated that he will leave Benue State better than he met it.