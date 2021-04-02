By Chimezie Godfrey



Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has pledged the support of his administration through provision of a conducive environment for Federal educational institutions operating in the state.

Ortom said this on Friday at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi, when he received on a courtesy visit, the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja, Architect Sunny Echono.

The Governor commended President Buhari for the establishment of three Federal educational institutions in the state within a short period of time.

According to him, these institutions include, University of Health Sciences Otukpo, Federal College of Education Odugbo and Federal Polytechnic Wannune.

He said the proposed establishment of three skills acquisition centres in the three senatorial districts of the state was also a welcome development, stressing that it would add value to the educational development of the state.

Ortom directed the state ministry of education and that of Information, Culture and Tourism to step up sensitization on federal and international scholarships and other opportunities in the education sector for the benefit of people of the state.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Education, Architect Sunny Echono said he was in the state to inspect facilities for the take off of the Federal Polytechnic Wannune, stressing that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the appointment of principal officers and governing councils for the two institutions.

According to him, the World Bank, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education is to establish three skills acquisition centres in the state to train and equip many to be self employed.

Architect Echono called for increased enrolment of Benue children in Federal Government Colleges across the state as well as take advantage of the gifted children’s school in Suleja, Niger State for better technical education and advancement.

