Ortom mourns Mary Abiola Wayas

December 28, 2021 Danlami Nmodu



Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Benue State has expressed deep sadness over the death Mrs Mary Abiola Wayas, wife the Second Republic President of the Senate, Dr Joseph Wayas. 

Mary 78, died less than a month after the death her husband in a London hospital at the age 80 years.

Wayas was the Senate President in the Second Republic between 1979 and 1983.

According his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, the Benue State Governor noted the wife the former President the Senate was a key support to her husband right from their early beginning as a couple when they shared many thoughts about the development of  Nigeria and will be greatly missed. 

The Governor, while condoling the family, government and people Cross River State, prayed God will comfort them at all times and give them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. 

He also prayed that the family and indeed all Nigerians should take solace in the fact that Mary and her husband lived an accomplished life worthy emulation by all. 


