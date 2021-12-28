Ortom mourns Mary Abiola Wayas

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom of Benue State has expressed deep sadness over the death of Mrs Mary Abiola Wayas, wife of the Second Republic President of the Senate, Dr Joseph Wayas.

Mary 78, died less than a month after the death of her husband in a London hospital at the age of 80 years.

Wayas was the Senate President in the Second Republic between 1979 and 1983.

According his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, the Benue State Governor noted that the wife of the former President of the Senate was a key support to her husband right from their early beginning as a couple when they shared many thoughts about the development of Nigeria and will be greatly missed.

The Governor, while condoling with the family, government and people of Cross River State, prayed that God will comfort them at all times and give them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

He also prayed that the family and indeed all Nigerians should take solace in the fact that Mary and her husband lived an accomplished life worthy of emulation by all.





