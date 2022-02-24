Ortom launches construction of 55km Makurdi-Guma road

By Nicholas Dechi

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Thursday launched the construction of the N5.1 billion 55 kilometre Makurdi-Guma road in the state.

Ortom said at the groundbreaking on Thursday in Makurdi that the contract was expected to be completed in 24 months.

He said the contractor – Triacta Nigeria Ltd., had cleared 35km of the 55km road with a promise to construct all the culverts and bridges before the rains set in.

The governor said the road when completed would go a long way in curbing security challenges in the area.

“This road will help to restore peace in the state and usher in development that will have positive effect on the socio-economic life of the state,’’ Ortom said.

The Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr Jude Uungwa, said that the road would also help in reducing bandit attacks.

“Another importance of this road is that its completion will boost agricultural production not just in this locality but the state and nation at large,’’ the commissioner said.

The commissioner appealed to the chairmen of Makurdi and Guma Local Government Areas, as well as traditional rulers to cooperate with the contractor to make the project a reality.

The Chairmen of the two LGAs, Mr Caleb Aba and Mr Mzungwega Dyegeh, thanked the governor for awarding the contract.

The Managing Director, Triacta Nigeria Ltd, Mr Georges Doyimil, promised to deliver the job according to specification and on time.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

