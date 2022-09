 Ortom Join Makinde To Flag Off Project In Ibadan

1: From left, Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mohood Balogun; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom and Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja during the flag off of Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja GRA and naming of Ladoja circular road project along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo Gov’s Media Unit.PHOTO: Oyo Gov’s Media Unit.



2: From left, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom and Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja during the flag off of Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja GRA and naming of Ladoja circular road project along Lagos-Ibadan express way, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo Gov’s Media Unit.



3: Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde (left); his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom (middle); Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja (second left) and others during the flag off of Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja GRA and naming of Ladoja circular road project along Lagos-Ibadan express way, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo Gov’s Media Unit.



4: Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde (second left); his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom (second right); Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja (right) and Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Debo Ogundoyin during the flag off of Senator Rashidi Ladoja GRA and naming of Ladoja circular road project along Lagos-Ibadan express way, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo Gov’s Media Unit.

