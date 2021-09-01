Ortom has tremendous respect for President Buhari, but ….. – says Ngbede

The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue, Mr John Ngbede, says Gov. Samuel Ortom has tremendous respect for Muhammadu Buhari, but cannot keep quiet when his people are gruesomely murdered.

Ngbede disclosed this on Wednesday while reacting the Press Conference organised by the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and Special Duties, Sen. George Akume, on Monday in Abuja.

Ngbede stressed that though Ortom had tremendous respect for the president, that respect cannot stop him from respectfully calling on the live up the duties of his office.

“The governor only called on the discharge his constitutional responsibilities of safeguarding his subjects who are killed on daily basis by herdsmen.

“The governor had demonstrated his love for the in 2017 when he was sick and hospitalized.

“Through his instrumentality, the Benue State Government in conjunction with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) organised a three-day prayer and fasting session from May 12 14, 2017, for the speedy recovery of the president.

“The governor was also part of a six-man delegation of governors that visited the on his hospital bed in London.

“On his return, the governor called on all Nigerians pray for the with the belief that when the sick, the whole country sick,” he said.

He, therefore, said that for Akume say that Ortom did not have regards for the was a pure lie aimed at sowing seeds of discord between the and the governor.

“Akume attacking the governor for his concerns about the insecurity in the state.

“We find this line of attack baffling. The minister seems be citing nationwide insecurity as a reason why Benue State should not expect justice over the concerted herdsmen invasion in Benue,” he said. (NAN)

