Ortom has no hand in Ayu’s travails – CPS

It is outright mischief for anyone, including the Jemgbagh Development Association, Abuja chapter to accuse Governor Samuel Ortom of having a hand in the current travails of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

Nathaniel Ikyur, Chief Press Secretary made this assertion in a statement Monday.

Ikyur reminded those peddling the tale that it is an open secret that Governor Ortom worked tirelessly, alongside other prominent Benue citizens to ensure that Dr. Ayu gets elected as the national chairman of our great party even against all odds.

“He cannot therefore turn around to work against him to be removed from office”,the CPS said.

“In the run up to the National Convention, Governor Ortom got the backing of many leaders of the PDP who believed his sense of judgment when he vouched for the integrity and capacity of Dr Iyorchia Ayu to lead and rebuild the PDP to victory and rescue Nigeria from the misrule of the APC maladministrarion.

“That is why Ayu was returned unopposed by the Northern caucus of the party and got elected as the national chairman of the PDP at the party’s convention”,Ikyur said.

He asked: “Where was Jemgbagh Development Association when Governor Ortom galvanised support from across the leaders of the party to make Dr. Ayu national chairman? What was their contribution into that project that they now want to use clannish stance to blackmail the Governor?”

“It is therefore laughable how this amorphous and emergency Jemgbagh Development Association, Abuja who have never been heard of before, is now masquerading as the voice of Jemgbagh to embark on campaign of calumny against Governor Ortom who has worked selflessly for the people of Benue State,” he said

Continuingg, the statement said, “What is currently going on in our great party is the beauty in the evolution of democracy and has nothing to do with Governor Ortom working against the national chairman.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Ortom is more Jemgbagh than most of the people claiming it now. This is a fact because he has done more for Jemgbagh both in terms of appointments and projects executed as well as patronage in the area than even one of the Jemgbagh son who was Governor. Besides, Governor Ortom has consistently worked for the unity of Benue State and will never stand in the way of any of her citizens, either here in the state or in the diaspora.

“For those who claim to be leaders of this Jemgbagh Development Association, Abuja, we urge them to be truly developmental in their drive to build cohesion among the people and attract real development to their area rather than engaging in mischief or blackmail.”

