Ortom hails police for rescuing kidnapped commissioner’s wife

Gov. Samuel Ortom has commended the Police Command in Benue for rescuing the kidnapped wife of his Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Mrs Ann Unenge, killing the three suspected kidnappers in the process.

Ortom, who was at the police headquarters in Makurdi on Monday to see the corpses of the suspected kidnappers, said that the feat was commendable.

“I commend the Commissioner of Police in Benue, Audu Madaki, who has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) for the successful operation.

“I also commend the Commander of Operation Zenda and his crack team for gunning down the three suspected kidnappers. I am very happy with the success you have recorded,” he said.

The governor also appreciated those who volunteered information that led to the success of the rescue operation.

He ordered the immediate demolition of the building used by the suspected criminals and that the owner of the said building should be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Unenge and her driver were kidnapped four days ago in Makurdi. (NAN)

