Ortom greets Bishop Avenya at 67

By Chimezie Godfrey

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has sent a message of felicitation to the Catholic Bishop of Gboko, Most Reverend William Avenya on his 67th birthday.

The Governor in a goodwill message to the Bishop described him as a distinguished servant of God and a gift to humanity and the Church.

He noted the Clergy man’s immeasurable contributions and interventions that have brought peace and unity amongst the various ethnic and religious groups in the state.

The Governor showered encomiums on the Bishop for promoting evangelism and community service to the state thus bringing people closer to God, adding that “such efforts have yielded positive results because many who were going astray and entangled in anti social behaviours finds solace and redemption.”

He also appreciated the contributions of the church to the development of the state saying that such partnerships have paid off tremendously since both the government and the Church complements each other to serve the people.

The Governor noted the challenges the church is facing in the midst of security threats by Fulani terrorists and urged them not to be deterred but be resolute to serve God and humanity no matter the odds.

Ortom believes that with the resolve of government and the cooperation of the people especially the church, the days of the terrorists are numbered.

He prayed that God grants the Bishop Avebya good health, wisdom, peace and courage in the service to God and humanity in the years ahead.

