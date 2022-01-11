Ortom felicitates with Tambuwal at 56

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has felicitated with his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on his 56th birthday.

Governor Ortom in a goodwill message to Tambuwal described him as a diligent, focussed and a result-oriented political leader.

The Governor said Tambuwal has demonstrated immense capacity for leadership both as the Speaker of the House of Representatives and as Governor of Sokoto State.

Ortom also noted that as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, “Tambuwal has brought togetherness, loyalty and healthy competition between and amongst PDP governors and the party in general.”

He noted that Tambuwal is a forefront political leader who has brought his immense political sagacity, panache, dexterity and vibrancy into the Nigerian political space.

He said Tambuwal is one of the political leaders who has unshakable believe in the sanctity of the unity of Nigeria, stressing that “Tambuwal remains a detribalised Nigerian. His commitment to the reinvigoration of the PDP and the welfare of the citizens are worthy of commendation.

“I commend his efforts and urge him to uphold these rear attributes that has brought him this far in his political career. I wish him long life, wisdom, peace and good health in the years ahead.”

