Ortom extols women’s resilience towards nation building

By Chimezie Godfrey

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has acknowledged the resilience of women in contributing to socio-economic development in the society.

Governor Ortom spoke on Monday, June 20th, 2022 when he received in audience, a delegation of the National Council for Women Society Societies, NCWS, Benue State Chapter led by Mrs Theresa Dewua who paid him a courtesy call.

The Governor said that Benue women have distinguished themselves in various capacities, stating that they have continued to add value to womanhood and the development of the State in general.

He lauded the women for keeping faith with his administration and standing firm despite the trying moments, noting that women were at the receiving end of dire situations especially in the wake of herdsmen invasion of Benue communities which have rendered majority of women and children who now live in Internally Displaced Persons, IDP camps across the State.

The Governor also pledged to support the NCWS for the construction of a secretariat and a vehicle to facilitate their activities, and directed the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development as well as the Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to liaise with them on how best this could be achieved.

He charged the women to ensure that they get their Permanent Voter’s Card, PVC before the the end of the registration, saying it was a tool with which they could elect leaders of their choice in next year’s general polls.

President of NCWS, Benue State Chapter, Mrs Dewua had earlier told the Governor that they had come to appreciate his sustained support and sponsorship of the group’s activities even without personal interaction with him.

She explained that the Governor and his wife, Dr Eunice Ortom have been passionate in promoting the cause of women in the State, pointing out that such areas of consideration as the appointment of a first female Head of Service in the State whom she noted is “doing very well” in representing the interest of the women.

According to the NCWS President, Governor Ortom “Stands tall in women inclusion in government administration” emphasising that the allotment of more Local Government council Chairmanship slots to women was an unprecedented recognition.

The State Head of Service, Mrs Veronica Onyeke, Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Barr Michael Gusa, Commissioner of Education, Dr Sarwuan Tarnongu, State Assembly Member for Makurdi North Constituency, Mr Ter Kwagh-Kudi among other government officials joined the Governor to receive the NCWS delegation.

